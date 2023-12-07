© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New survey finds Black Americans face racism at doctor's office

Published December 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST

For many people of color in this country, a visit to the doctor means bracing themselves for potential insults or being extra careful about their appearance to be treated fairly during the appointment. That’s one of the sobering findings of a large new survey from health care research organization KFF.

NPR’s Maria Godoy reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now