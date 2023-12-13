© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden meets with family of Americans held hostage by Hamas

By Juana Summers,
Karen ZamoraTinbete Ermyas
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with the family of Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, who is being held hostage by Hamas.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Karen Zamora
Tinbete Ermyas
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now