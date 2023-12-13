© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Puerto Rico's crumbling health care system contributes to high death rate

Published December 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

Puerto Rico’s death rate last year surpassed that of any year in the past two decades, including when Hurricane Maria destroyed parts of the island in 2017.

Washington Post reporter Arelis Hernandez joins us to discuss her reporting on how Puerto Rico’s crumbling health care system is leading to the high death rate.

