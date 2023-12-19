© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hispanic lawmakers say it's 'unacceptable' to be left out of border talks

Published December 19, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST
A group of men are escorted in a Border Patrol processing center. (Gregory Bull/AP)
A group of men are escorted in a Border Patrol processing center. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) about negotiations taking place this week to overhaul asylum and deportation procedures as migration at the southern border hits record levels. She is concerned about the White House making major concessions on immigration policy to get Republicans on board with military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

