Sweeney Todd: Tiny Desk Concert

My parents brought me to see a production of Sweeney Todd when I was 10; I had nightmares for weeks. That may have been the beginning of my obsession with the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

"We're so grateful to sing Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece every single day," Josh Groban explains at the Tiny Desk. "He was so brilliant at juxtaposing the beautiful with the horrific." (It turns out that both Groban and I named our dogs "Sweeney Dog," something I learned when I introduced the cast.)

Expect a wave of emotions throughout this performance: empathy for Sweeney (Groban) and Mrs. Lovett (Annaleigh Ashford) with their songs of vengeance and longing, "My Friends" and "By the Sea"; desire with the quartet's vocal counterpoint performed in "Johanna (Act 2 Sequence)"; laughter with the duet's performance of "A Little Priest." Incredibly, this Tiny Desk version of the musical is no less impactful — the 26-piece orchestra currently playing the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre gets a nine-piece orchestration courtesy of Jonathan Tunick, Sondheim's longtime collaborator, led by conductor Alex Lacamoire. Absolutely mesmerizing.

SET LIST

"My Friends"

"By the Sea"

"Johanna (Act 2 Sequence)"

"A Little Priest"



COMPOSER

Stephen Sondheim



ORCHESTRATIONS

Jonathan Tunick



CAST

Josh Groban ("Sweeney Todd")

Annaleigh Ashford ("Mrs. Lovett")

Daniel Yearwood ("Anthony Hope")

Maria Bilbao ("Johanna")

Joanna Carpenter ("Beggar Woman")



MUSICIANS

Todd Palmer: clarinet

Damian Primis: bassoon

Sarah Boxmeyer: French horn

John Chudoba: trumpet

Kory Grossman: percussion

Adam Rothenberg: piano, keyboard

Anna Parks: violin

Wayne Smith: cello

Chiho Saegusa: bass

Alex Lacamoire: conductor

Randy Cohen: keyboard programmer

David Lai: music supervisor



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Keren Carrión

Animation: Jackie Lay

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Audio Assistants: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez and Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Grace Widyatmadja

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Lars Gotrich, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

