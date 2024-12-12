© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The sex abuse trial for Rays' Wander Franco has been postponed until June

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:18 PM EST
Man in a jacket and tie walking ahead of another man with a cameraman in the foreground
Ricardo Hernandez
/
AP
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, right, and his lawyer Teodosio Jaquez arrive to court for Franco's trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

A judge in the Dominican Republic granted the delay at the request of prosecutors who said several key witnesses were absent.

The trial against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, was postponed on Thursday and scheduled to resume June 2, 2025.

Dominican judge Yacaira Veras postponed the hearing at the request of prosecutors because of the absence of several key witnesses in the case.

Franco’s lawyers asked the court for caution, arguing Franco must report to spring training in mid-February.

The judge replied that Franco is obligated to continue with the trial schedule, continue his conditional release from detainment and not leave the country.

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge in July and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos (about $17,000) to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to the abuse. The mother of the minor has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Prosecutors say the minor’s mother went from being a bank employee to leading an ostentatious life and acquiring assets using the funds she received from Franco. During raids on the house of the minor’s mother, prosecutors say they found $68,500 and $35,000 that they allege was delivered by Franco.
Sports Wander FrancoTampa Bay RaysMLB
Associated Press
