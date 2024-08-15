-
The Rays shortstop is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.
-
Prosecutors also say Franco paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars to consent to the relationship, which lasted four months.
-
Franco is accused of committing sexual and psychological abuse of the minor. The deadline to press charges was July 5, but Dominican Republic law allows a judge to grant an extra 10 days for prosecutors to present their conclusions.
-
Wander Franco's administrative leave is extended through July 14 by the MLB and players' associationTampa Bay’s All-Star shortstop has not played since Aug. 12 while MLB continues its investigation into an alleged relationship with a minor.
-
Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate.
-
Franco was originally accused of commercial and sexual exploitation, and money laundering, following the investigation he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He has not been formally accused.
-
A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is still facing allegations that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.
-
The 22-year-old All-Star player remains in jail for now after being detained on Monday in Puerto Plata, where the alleged act occurred.
-
Wander Franco appeared before prosecutors Monday while accompanied by two lawyers, days after not showing up for a meeting with a Dominican Republic prosecutor.
-
Authorities in the shortstop's native Dominican Republic are looking into allegations that the All-Star had a relationship with a minor. He likely won't play again this season.