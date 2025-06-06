Prosecutors describe evidence against Rays' Wander Franco as 'convincing' and 'compelling'

Key prosecution witnesses testified on Friday in the trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse against a minor, before the Puerto Plata Collegiate Court in the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors described the evidence as “convincing” and “compelling.”

“Franco Aybar kidnapped the victim for sexual purposes for several days and then sent large sums of money to her mother,” prosecutors stated.

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge last year and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos, or $17,000, to the mother of the teenage girl on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to the purported abuse.

On Thursday, the teenage girl testified behind closed doors. Little else was known about the proceedings because the press was not allowed in the courtroom for most of them.

Prosecutors also privately disclosed audio and video related to the girl as evidence during the trial that began earlier this week. Franco’s attorneys have argued that the evidence submitted by prosecutors has been manipulated and distorted.

Franco also has been charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

The mother has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Prosecutors say the mother, using the funds she received from Franco, went from being a bank employee to leading an ostentatious life and acquiring assets she cannot justify.

Franco, who turned 24 on March 1, was in his third major league season with Tampa Bay when his career was halted in August 2023.

He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in November 2021.

Franco is on Major League Baseball’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

Franco, who was charged in July 2024 and is on supervised release, could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

The trial is scheduled to continue Monday.

It was initially scheduled for Dec. 12, but was postponed until this past week .