Dominican appeals court hears arguments on conviction of Rays' Wander Franco

Wander Franco's attorneys pushed to have the suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop's sexual abuse conviction and sentencing overturned Tuesday.

Franco in June was convicted of sexually abusing a minor, and he then received a two-year suspended sentence. Meanwhile, prosecutors are seeking a five-year sentence.

The court of appeals in Puerto Plata, where the case was heard, said it would issue a ruling on Dec. 9 after hearing arguments from prosecutors and Franco’s lawyers.

Franco was arrested last year after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time, and of transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

Franco was once Tampa Bay's star shortstop, signing an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced in August 2023 they were investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

In January 2024, Franco was arrested in his home country. Six months later, Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list.