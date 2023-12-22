The News Roundup - International

A Hamas political chief was in Egypt this week for discussions with Israeli officials who proposed a pause of violence in exchange for around 40 hostages. Talks were reportedly less than fruitful.

The European Union has reached an agreement to overhaul its migration and asylum systems in the face of pressure from a rise of far-right parties in its member states.

Pope Francis cleared the way this week for Catholic priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, angering conservative officials in the Vatican.

