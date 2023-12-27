© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
How McDonald's was pulled into the fight for equality in Kansas City

Published December 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST

A series of protests broke out in cities across America in response to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. A wave of new activists were eager to continue the fight for justice and equality.

In Kansas City, that fight included the emergence of Black McDonald’s franchisees.

Mackenzie Martin of KCUR’s podcast “A People’s History of Kansas City” explains why this economic opportunity was received with both praise and criticism.

