What if everyone stopped eating meat? Unpacking the good and bad

Published December 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST
Cut and packaged meat lies in a cooler at a Costco store. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Cut and packaged meat lies in a cooler at a Costco store. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

A recent piece by our editorial partners at Grist explores the huge role meat plays in damaging the environment and also what would happen if we were to just suddenly give it up. While it would be great for the environment, the damage to the global economy and the health problems it could cause, especially for the poorest on the planet, would be a huge problem.

The author of the article is Max Graham, Grist’s food and agriculture fellow. He joins host Deepa Fernandes for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
