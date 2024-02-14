© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
CDC considers dropping 5-day COVID isolation

Published February 14, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

The Centers for Disease Control is considering lifting its guidelines on isolating forfive days after testing positive for COVID-19. The new recommendations, expected by April, would mark the first shift since 2021.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Peter Hotez about the proposed new guidelines and where we are on COVID-19 infections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

