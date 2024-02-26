© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court considers whether tech companies can remove certain posts

Published February 26, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

The Supreme Court is considering whether tech platforms like YouTube and Facebook should be able to remove hate speech or misinformation. They heard arguments in two cases. And experts say what they decide could dramatically impact the internet and how we use it.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, national technology policy reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

