Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced didn't watch the eclipse. She listened

By Kathryn Fink,
Justine Kenin
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced, who is blind, describes her experience listening to Monday's solar eclipse with a device called LightSound.

