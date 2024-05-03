© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's trial continues with testimony on a recorded conversation 

Published May 3, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

In former President Donald Trump’s trial, a forensic analyst continues testimony Friday about a recording of Trump talking with his then-fixer Michael Cohen about payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of hiding those payments to conceal a sexual encounter with Daniels and to influence the 2016 election. He denies the charges and the encounter.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now