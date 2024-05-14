© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Palestinian American doctor describes efforts to help physicians stranded in Gaza

Published May 14, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

We’ve been following the story of doctors who are stuck in Gaza after the Rafah border closed ahead of an impending invasion from Israel. On Monday, we spoke with Dr. Mahmoud Sabha, an American doctor volunteering at the European Hospital in southern Gaza with the Palestinian American Medical Association. He has been unable to leave.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Majdi Hamarshi, chairman of the board of directors of the Palestinian American Medical Association, about efforts to bring Dr. Sabha and others home and bring in new doctors to replace them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

