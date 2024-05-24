© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a 'fluke' uncovered a rare autobiography, giving a narrative on slavery new life

By Juana Summers,
Vincent AcovinoAshley Brown
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with literary historian Jonathan Schroeder about stumbling upon an autobiography by John Swanson Jacobs.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now