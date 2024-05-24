© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Marking 4 years since George Floyd's murder

Published May 24, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Saturday marks four years since the police murder of George Floyd. His killing led to massive protests across the country, with many calling for racial justice.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson looks at what has happened since, and who George Floyd was, with Toluse Olorunnipa, White House bureau chief for the Washington Post, and Robert Samuels, national political enterprise reporter for the Washington Post. They are authors of “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” now out in paperback.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

