The candidates for president in Iran

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Iranian cleric Ahmad Akbari carries a portrait of late President Ebrahim Raisi as he delivers a speech after submitting his candidacy for Iran's presidential elections at the Interior Ministry in Tehran.
Six candidates have been cleared to run in this month’s presidential election in Iran, after more than eighty applied.The snap election comes less than a monthafter former President Ebrahim Raisi diedina helicoptercrash.

The winner of the June 28election will have to contend with a struggling economy, social discontent, and the ongoing challenge of U.S. sanctions. 

We discuss the candidates, and whether they can get Iranians to go to the polls. 

