Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance on the first night of the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Kamala Harris took the stage for a surprise appearance at the first night of the DNC.

Harris addressed the crowd and the raucous applause saying she wanted to kick off the convention by paying tribute to President Biden.

She thanked him for his "historic leadership" and his lifelong service to the country.

"We are forever grateful to you," she said.

The crowd roared with excitement, chanting, "When we fight, we win," in response to Harris.

Watch her full remarks:

