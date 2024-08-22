The News Roundup - International

After further talks between mediators this week, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remains elusive. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Israelis have accepted a new “bridging” proposal presented by the U.S., and it’s now up to Hamas to accept it.

This week, Iran’s parliament approved all 19 ministers appointed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the first time in more than two decades a leader has been able to get all of his officials through the body.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unscheduled visit to the region of Chechnya this week, his first trip to the mainly Muslim republic within the Russian Federation in nearly 13 years. He was there to inspect Chechen troops and volunteers preparing to fight in Ukraine.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5