Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to reorganize the State Department

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a plan to reorganize the State Department that would eliminate human-rights-focused bureaus and reduce U.S. staff. He says the plan would make the department more efficient. Critics say otherwise.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jessica Stern, who was the U.S. special envoy for the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons and is now co-founder and principal of the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
