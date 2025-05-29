© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Court blocks Trump administration's sweeping tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

On Wednesday night, a federal court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The ruling, from a three-justice panel at the Court of International Trade, says the tariffs were illegally imposed and circumvented the powers of Congress. The Administration has already appealed the decision.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fall out with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now