© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How a group of mountaineers scaled Mount Everest in one week

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
Mountaineers form a queue as they approach the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 18, 2025. (Kunga Sherpa/AP)
/
Mountaineers form a queue as they approach the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 18, 2025. (Kunga Sherpa/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with mountaineer and Everest chronicler Alan Arnette about this year’s climbing season on Mount Everest. For the first time, a team of British climbers used xenon gas to decrease the 6 to 8 weeks usually needed to acclimate to the thin air on the world’s highest mountain. They traveled there, climbed the mountain, and returned home within a week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now