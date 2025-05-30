© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Mountainhead' and streaming shows satirize a new era of billionaire dominance

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

“Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong returns this weekend with a streaming movie called “Mountainhead.” The film skewers tech elites and is the latest example of entertainment that satirizes a new class of the ultra-rich.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss how the trend feels more relevant as real-world billionaires amass more wealth and power.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

