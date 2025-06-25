© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
‘I don’t feel safe’: Arizona DACA recipient faces difficult path to citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients are feeling uncertainty about their futures as President Trump cracks down on immigration.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid checks in on the program with Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, a national organization supporting immigrant youth without legal status in higher education, and Reyna Montoya, a DACA recipient and founder of the immigrant advocacy group Aliento in Phoenix.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

