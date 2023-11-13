Thanksgiving On WUSF 89.7
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at WUSF!
Turkey Confidential: Thanksgiving Day 12-2pm
THE SPLENDID TABLE’S annual, Thanksgiving rescue show for cooks is back!
Francis Lam comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks and kitchen helpers during the biggest cooking day of the year!
For 2023, the show will not be live this year – however, Francis and his guests will be answering questions taken ahead of time!
Special guests this year include:
- Chef Kristen Kish, Top Chef’s newest judge, and a previous winner of the coveted title.
- Michigan chef, former farmer, and award-winning writer Abra Berens, author of Pulp, A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit.
- Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, giving a modern spin on her grandma’s recipes.
- Dan Pelosi aka “Grossy Pelosi” the exuberant author of Let’s Eat, 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart and Home – all things ‘comfort food!’