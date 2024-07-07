DEP Launches the Resilient Florida Grant Application Portal

Florida - Thursday July 4, 2024: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting grant applications through the Resilient Florida Program for projects to prepare Florida communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. The online grant application portal opens today, July 1, 2024, through Sept. 1, 2024.

Planning Grants

Counties and municipalities are eligible for fully-funded planning grants to complete resilience planning efforts, including vulnerability assessments.

Water management districts are also eligible to receive planning grants to assist the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Science and Innovation address gaps in available data.



Implementation Grants

Counties, municipalities and qualified special districts are eligible to apply for infrastructure projects to address risks identified in a local government vulnerability assessment.

Water management districts, drainage districts, erosion control districts, flood control districts and regional water supply authorities can propose projects that mitigate resilience related risks on water supplies or water resources of the state.

Eligible applicants in either category may receive 50% cost-share funding assistance to implement projects for adaptation and mitigation. Up to 100% cost-share funding assistance may be requested for eligible financially disadvantaged small communities.



DEP will hold office hours throughout the state during the application period to provide in-person resources and application assistance.

Date

Time

Location

July 23

1-4 p.m. EDT

Orlando

DEP Central District Office, 3319 Maguire Blvd., Suite 232, Orlando, FL 32803

July 24

1-4 p.m. EDT

Temple Terrace

DEP Southwest District Office, 13051 N. Telecom Parkway, Suite 101, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

July 24

1-4 p.m. EDT

Eastpoint

Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328

July 25

1-4 p.m. EDT

Naples

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples, FL 34113

July 31

1-4 p.m. EDT

Chiefland

Chiefland City Hall, 214 E. Park Ave., Chiefland, FL 32626

August 1

9 a.m.-Noon EDT

Tallahassee

DEP Marjory Stoneman Douglas Building, 3900 Commonwealth Blvd., Room 137, Tallahassee, FL 32303

August 1

1-4 p.m. EDT

Ponte Vedra Beach

Guana Tolomato Matanza National Estuarine Research Reserve, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

August 2

10 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT

Pensacola

DEP Northwest District Office, 160 W. Government St., Conference Room 502, Pensacola, FL 32502

August 6

9 a.m.-Noon EDT

Islamorada

Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park, Alison Fahrer Environmental Education Center, 84900 Overseas Highway, Islamorada FL 33036

August 7

9 a.m.-Noon EDT

Cutler Bay

Cutler Bay Town Council, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Suite 105, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

August 8

9 a.m.-Noon EDT

West Palm Beach

DEP Southeast District Office, 3301 Gun Club Road, MSC 7210-1, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

To submit an application, register for an account on the Resilient Florida Application Portal. If you already have an account, log in to access the application. If you are a current grantee that requires additional funds to complete a project, there is a streamlined application in the portal to request additional funds.

Please note, any information submitted to DEP will become a public record, subject to disclosure in accordance with Chapter 119, Florida Statutes, and Article 1, § 24 of the Florida Constitution. Submittal of a project proposal does not create an agreement, nor does it guarantee funding.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, handicap, or marital status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or persons who require translation services (free of charge) are asked to contact DEP’s Limited English Proficiency Coordinator at 850-245-2118 or LEP@FloridaDEP.gov at least ten (10) days before the meeting. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice).

