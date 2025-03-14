Friday to Sunday: Severe outbreak possible for parts of Florida, flood risk

Powerful storm system will be impacting Florida this weekend with significant severe weather, especially across the panhandle and northern Florida. FPREN Meteorologist William Maxham is tracking the potential for intense storms in today’s @citizens_fla weather update #FLwx pic.twitter.com/JJqQlFLWcw — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) March 13, 2025

A potent storm system continues to move to the east, and the Panhandle is at risk for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding Friday night into Saturday. More severe weather, numerous storms, and more pronounced rains that could lead to flash flooding are forecasted.

This is the same system that has been producing severe weather across the central region of the nation. Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the risk shrinks and focuses more over the Deep South along Florida’s Panhandle. This is a dangerous situation for Mississippi and Alabama, where there is a moderate risk for severe weather to produce numerous severe thunderstorms. These include the chance for damaging winds of at least 80 mph, large hail, and innumerable tornadoes, some of which can be strong, at least EF-2.

A cold front moving through is the culprit of the severe risk Florida will get through the weekend.

Saturday into Sunday, severe weather threat - Florida's Panhandle

This moderate risk, level 4 out of 5, extends from Panama City westward through Pensacola. Areas east of Panama City through Tallahassee are under an enhanced risk, level 3 of 5, for severe weather. In these regions, the storms will start moving in after 3 p.m., traveling from the west-southwest through Pensacola and reaching areas near Panama City by the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will be strong to severe overnight. Swaths of damaging winds and tornados are possible. Make sure to have at least 3 ways of receiving weather alerts. Remember, nighttime tornadoes are twice as deadly as daytime tornadoes.

Severe storm threat level across the Florida Panhandle on Saturday through Sunday morning.

Saturday & Sunday’s storms - North Florida and parts of Central Florida

Between Sunday morning and the afternoons, there seems to be a slight front slowdown between Tallahassee and Jacksonville, which could mean higher rainfall through this area, leading to more flood risk. By the late afternoon, the storms should be gone over northern Florida, affecting Jacksonville, Gainesville, the Big Bend, and the Citrus area.

2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: in the Atlantic Coastal states from northern Florida to southeast Pennsylvania https://t.co/K89lXjsmlK pic.twitter.com/awF3VytIkx — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 14, 2025

Sunday into Monday - Central Florida and southward

Strong to severe storms will still be possible between Sunday night and early Monday morning across Central Florida through the Space Coast. The severity risk will not be as high as when the storms pass over the Panhandle. Still, we will monitor their evolution closely and bring you another update on Saturday. The early morning hours of Monday look wet for South Florida as the line of showers with the chance of an embedded storm pushes through.

1 of 2 — Snip20250314_11.png 2 of 2 — Snip20250314_12.png

As we approach springtime, there is a risk of more periods of severe weather and outbreaks. Remember, this is due to the different air masses: still cold, dry air from northern latitudes crashing with warm, moist air from the south or southeast.

