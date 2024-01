World famous investor Warren Buffett has been singing the praises of his Trands suits, which come from a company in China. He even appears in a promotional video. In it he says he got nine Trands suits, and then he got rid of all his old ones. Since Buffett made his fashion statement, shares of the Chinese company have jumped 70 percent.

