Volunteers shine as the unsung heroes of high school football

High school football in Florida is more than just a game.

It’s a community tradition that brings people together under the Friday night lights. As the playoffs reach their conclusion this weekend in the Florida state championship games, the stakes grow higher – and so does the need for support behind the scenes.

While the players and coaches may take center stage, it’s the volunteers, made up of family members, friends, school staff and people from the community who form the backbone of the operation, ensuring that every game runs smoothly.

From setting up and working concession stands and selling tickets to keeping game statistics and organizing team meals, volunteers fill vital roles that often go unnoticed, but are critical. In the playoffs, when the pressure is at its peak, their contributions become even more essential.

Volunteers handle many different tasks such as coordinating fundraising efforts, decorating the stadium with team colors and assisting with postgame clean up. Whether it’s a parent handing out water bottles, a teacher running the scoreboard, or a lifelong fan cheering on their hometown team while collecting tickets, these volunteers embody the spirit of high school football.

Their selfless contributions not only support the players on the field but also bring the community closer together, reminding everyone that the playoffs are about more than just the final score; they are about shared memories and collective school pride.

Scott Anderton is a long-time Orlando resident who has worked with Edgewater High School for more than 15 years. All three of Anderton’s children – a daughter and two sons – have attended EHS. During his volunteering efforts with the school, Anderton has seen the lows of seasons with no wins, and the highs of multiple state championship appearances. His oldest son, David, went on to play college football at the University of South Florida as an offensive lineman and his youngest son, Luke, will graduate this spring. He is a 6-foot-4 receiver who has several college offers and is narrowing in on a future program.

“Edgewater High School and its football program have given our family so much,” Anderton said. “The least we can do is try and build up and give back to the program and its families the same way others before did for us.”

Anderton is one of the founding members and current directors of Edgewater’s 1952 Club, which is named for the school's founding year. Its mission is to assist in funding for events and activities for the school’s players and coaches. The volunteer parent board plans and runs fundraising events, pregame and postgame travel, and organizes game day volunteer positions.

“The 1952 Club was started in 2017 and something like it is much needed if a school wants to be a serious contender every year,” Anderton said. “The amount of money supplied to schools from the city is sizable, but it is nowhere near enough to fund everything a team needs and not enough to pay people to work certain positions. That is why volunteers are so important to the team's success.”

Financial contributions and staffing are essential for a team’s success during a playoff run, but they aren’t the only needs. Proper nourishment is equally important, as players and coaches rely on staying energized throughout the demanding schedule. However, many student-athletes face challenges accessing food once they leave school, especially if they come from families with limited resources or have long hours between school and the game.

Without easy access to meals or the money to buy food, their performance on the field could be compromised.

“Finding local restaurants that donate meals or give discounts for our players and coaches has been a huge boost,” said Deanna Giunta, the volunteer coordinator for the Football Boosters Club at Buchholz High School in Gainesville. “These donations make sure our athletes are well-fed, and with volunteers handling the setup and serving, the team can stay focused on what matters most.”

Ensuring that players are well-fed is crucial not only for their physical performance but also for their overall well-being. Providing nutritious meals or snacks before and after games helps keep players focused and energized, improving their chances of success on the field. At Buchholz, this responsibility is embraced by Giunta and her team of dedicated volunteer supporters.

For the coaches, having meals readily available allows them to stay engaged and focused on leading the team effectively. In a playoff atmosphere, where every detail counts, the efforts of Giunta and the Buchholz volunteers show that providing athletes and coaches with the fuel they need is just as critical as any practice or strategy session. Their work highlights the importance of community support in creating a foundation for success.

Buchholz’s run to a state championship, however, fell just short. The Bobcats lost to Venice 42-35 last Friday in the FHSAA Class 4S state semifinal.

“It is so rewarding to have everyone work toward the goal of winning games as a team,” Giunta said. “We have even hosted a little Thanksgiving breakfast the last couple of years which is so cool for our school and the players.”

It is not only about the volunteers that you see but it is also about the ones that you hear. One voice rises above the excitement at Boone High School in Orlando and that is Michael Tyndall, a volunteer parent announcer. For Tyndall, calling the game isn’t just about announcing the plays but about creating an electric atmosphere that brings the community together. With a mix of energetic commentary, team pride, and a personal connection to the players, he ensures that every fan feels like a part of the action.

“I love being able to contribute in my own way,” Tyndall says. “Seeing the fans light up and the players celebrate when something exciting happens makes it all worth it.”

Tyndall’s role as a volunteer announcer highlights the essential contributions of parents and community members to high school sports. From energizing the crowd to creating a memorable experience for the players and the fans, Tyndall’s work reflects the spirit of giving back that helps make Friday nights at Boone High School unforgettable.

As the playoffs progress, the role of volunteers becomes even more vital to the success of the teams. With every game carrying higher stakes, the behind-the-scenes support from community members like Anderton, Giunta and Tyndall ensures that players and coaches can give their best performance.

From coordinating meals and organizing events to enhancing the game-day atmosphere, these volunteers provide the crucial foundation that allows the team to focus on competition. Their efforts bring the community together, creating a seamless experience that celebrates not only athletic achievement but also the spirit of teamwork and pride and making every moment of the playoff journey unforgettable for both players and fans alike.

