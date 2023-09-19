Disney World was not the most magical place on earth for a black bear

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Disney World - not the most magical place on earth for a black bear. One was spotted recently in a tree at the Magic Kingdom, so officials shut down parts of the park. The bear was eventually safely captured and is now being relocated to the Ocala National Forest. Hopefully, the only bear that visitors to the park see from now on are the animatronic ones at the Country Bear Jamboree.

