© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporting on the ground in Ukraine from the fighting to the food

Published September 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

Editor’s note: This segment did not air on Sept. 19, 2023, as planned due to a scheduling change. 

Journalist Tim Mak landed in Keiv on the same night Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. He has been reporting on the tactics, the troops and how the war has impacted people in the country.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now