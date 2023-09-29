© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recent coups in Africa have an effect on at least 1 country in Europe: France

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 29, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

A series of coups in Francophone Africa has led to French troops and diplomats being expelled from their former colonies.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Morning Edition
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now