© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A reclaimed VA campus in West LA could help with the city's homelessness crisis

By Quil Lawrence
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST

The massive West LA campus may finally start housing vets - in numbers that could turn the tide on veterans homelessness nationwide.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now