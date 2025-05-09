State tax debate, one year into Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, new ballot initiative law and more

State tax debate

The Florida House has assembled a special committee to consider proposals aimed at reducing property taxes. The 37-member Select Committee on Property Taxes will meet outside the regular session over the coming months and present recommendations by the next legislative session.

This comes amid a feud between House leadership and Gov. Ron DeSantis over competing tax cut proposals.

For more about what ideas the new committee is exploring, we spoke with its co-chair.

Guest:

Rep. Vicki Lopez, member of the Florida House of Representatives (Rep-Miami-Dade)

One year into Florida's 6-week abortion ban

It has been one year since Florida banned most abortions after six weeks.

The ban led to the steepest drop in abortions among all 50 states last year, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute. Nationwide, the number of abortions increased slightly over the same time period.

We asked the president of a clinic providing abortion care in North Florida about how the law has impacted operations.

Guest:

Kelly Flynn, CEO of A Woman's Choice in Jacksonville

New ballot initiative law

This spring, Republican lawmakers approved and Gov. Ron DeSantis has already signed a measure to change the process for voter-led constitutional amendments.

The new law places new restrictions and increased penalties on those who gather signatures.

DeSantis and supporters have pushed for the changes after unsuccessfully trying to keep abortion and marijuana amendments off last year's ballot.

Guest:

Romy Ellenbogen, Tallahassee correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times

Weekly news briefing

How can a product be imported tariff-free to Miami without entering the U.S.? Welcome to Florida's foreign trade zones .

There are two finalists for the top jobs at two of Florida's public universities.

Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is the sole finalist to be president at Florida International University. Santa Ono, who is currently the president of the University of Michigan, is the only person being considered to be president at the University of Florida.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation are investigating a deadly bear attack in Collier County. On Monday, 89-year-old Robert Markel was walking his dog when they were attacked and both killed by a black bear.

More than 1,500 volunteers have been busy painting over 70 seniors' homes for free. That's thanks to the Tampa nonprofit organization Paint Your Heart Out.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media