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Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida Legislature passes bill to round cash transactions to nearest nickel

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has stopped making pennies.
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The U.S. Department of the Treasury has stopped making pennies.

Florida lawmakers say a bill would allow cash purchases to be rounded to the nearest nickel just makes cents.

The Florida Legislature passed a bill letting businesses round cash purchases to the nearest nickel.

Lawmakers passed the measure in the last week of the legislative session. It takes effect if and when Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it.

"There are a lot of stores that have had a lot of problems getting pennies,” said Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores. “They do everything they can behind the scenes so the customer doesn't see the problem.”

The federal government has stopped making pennies, citing how they cost more to produce than they're actually worth.

While Lenard notes his organization doesn’t endorse state legislation, he emphasized, "The passage of the legislation will help bring awareness to the overall idea of rounding and how it works. Because, in general, when people don't understand something, they generally assume that they're not going to benefit from it."

Lenard says some consumers worry rounding to the nearest nickel could only favor retailers. Really, they're just as likely to gain a few cents as lose a few cents.

The legislation, SB 1074, passed with bipartisan support: “Before you think this is the death of common cents, this bill is necessary," said Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, a bill sponsor.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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Politics Your Florida2026 Florida LegislaturePenniesflorida stores
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
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