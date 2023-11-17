© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unpacking Netanyahu's intentions for the future of Gaza

By Tyler Bartlam,
Kathryn FoxAri ShapiroGreg Myre
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro and Greg Myre discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intentions for Gaza.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Tyler Bartlam
Kathryn Fox
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now