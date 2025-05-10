Longtime child advocate rates the Florida legislative session for children's issues

Florida's 2025 legislative session saw forward motion on several children's issues, in part because Senate President Ben Albritton pushed for two sweeping measures that both passed. One is a comprehensive child protection bill, while the other is aimed at addressing the increasing prevalence of autism.

The Senate's child protection bill was heard on the first day of session and finally passed on the last day.

It would combat child sex trafficking by requiring the Department of Children and Families to collect more data about where children in state care are placed. It would require DCF to recruit people who have previously held public safety jobs, such as law enforcement officers and first responders, as case managers and child protective investigators.

And it would establish a four-year foster care pilot program for children with complex mental health needs, placing them with specially trained foster families. Vero Beach Republican Senator Erin Grall, the sponsor, has high hopes that those children will do well with the extra support.

"...and I know that I'll be following up with DCF regularly for updates to see what's working, what's not, and how we make sure that these services are available to the children in the system in hopes they that don't repeat the cycle that has placed them in the system," Grall said.

The measure has the support of Roy Miller, president of the American Children's Campaign. He's also touting another bill he says he's glad made it through the process. It's Stuart Republican Senator Gayle Harrell's measure aimed at addressing the increasing prevalence of autism.

"Harrell's bill with children with developmental disabilities, which extends Early Steps and makes allowances for children to be in that program longer, is another example of good policymaking for children with developmental disabilities," he said.

Harrell's bill is designed to increase early detection and intervention, while filling in the gaps in educational opportunities. It lets kids with autism stay in the Early Steps program a year longer-- until they're 4, so there's no gap before they're ready to start school.

Miller credits advocates and families of people with developmental disabilities for helping to move the measure forward.

"They were at almost every legislative delegation meeting back in their home bases," he said. "They had personal meetings with representatives and senators before they left their home base to come to Tallahassee. They were very visible at the capital. This was a very well coordinated effort by the IDD community, and you got some good legislation as a result of that."

Miller's biggest disappointment this session is that a bill designed to expand dental care got caught up in negotiations between the House and Senate. He says Florida ranks last among U.S. states for the percentage of children who have had a dental health visit in the last 12 months

"So, we passed it in the House and it went over to the Senate as part of the Rural Renaissance package," he said. "And it didn't come back from the Senate approved, so we'll take a shot at it next year. Oral health in Florida is a public health emergency."

Meanwhile, one measure Miller is happy to see failed, is the bill to expand child labor—he worries it would have hampered student success.

Copyright 2025 WFSU