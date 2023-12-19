© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope allows blessing of same-sex couples

Published December 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

The Vatican has announced it will allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. It’s a huge moment for those in same-sex relationships who have fought for recognition in the church for decades.

While it is welcome news the declaration only goes as far as blessings — priests will still not be able to officiate same-sex weddings and the church will not provide approval of them either.

Journalist Michael O’Loughlin covers the Catholic Church and is the author of “Hidden Mercy: Aids, Catholics and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear“. He joins Scott Tong for more on this huge moment for both the church and same-sex couples.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now