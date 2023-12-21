© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Boston's formative role in the rise of hip hop

Published December 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST

New York beams as the birthplace of hip hop but other cities share credit in the genre’s early success. Dart Adams, a music historian and journalist, explains the pivotal role Boston played then and now.

Archival tape of Lecco’s Lemma, courtesy of the Massachusetts Hip-Hop Archive at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

