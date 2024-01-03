Louisiana reporter founded free weekly newsletter curating the country's best local news stories

Louisiana Times-Picayune investigative reporter Joseph Cranney is an evangelist for local news. He’s the founder of the now 7-year-old “Local Matters” weekly newsletter curating powerful, hard-hitting and important stories from every state in the country.

He joins host Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite local news stories from 2023 and about why local newspapers are still relevant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

