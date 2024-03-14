© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Gas utility company to launch geothermal energy project to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

Published March 14, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
A drilling crew bores a geothermal well for Eversource's networked geothermal project in Framingham. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
A utility company is trying to wean itself off fossil fuels and provide cleaner energy to its customers. Eversource is the first utility company to build a so-called “networked geothermal system” to deliver climate-friendly heating and cooling for residential and commercial buildings.

WBUR’s Miriam Wasser reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

