How the 2024 U.S. presidential election could be stolen

Published April 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Voters cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at The Barn at Bull Meadow on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
There are several perfectly legal ways to steal a U.S. presidential election, according to election law expert Lawrence Lessig.

Lessig says the U.S.’s election and legal systems are vulnerable – and need immediate correction.

Today, On Point:How to steal an election.

Guests

Lawrence Lessig, Roy L. Furman professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School. Co-author of the new book “How to Steal a Presidential Election.

Jessica Marsden, director of impact programs for free and fair elections at Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan anti-authoritarianism group.

Also featured

Bertrall Ross, Justice Thurgood Marshall distinguished professor of law and director of the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy at the University of Virginia School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

