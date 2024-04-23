© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
India’s high-stakes election

Published April 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Voters line up to cast their ballot outside a polling station in Dugeli village during the first phase of voting of India's general election on April 19, 2024. (IDREES MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images)
In 2023, professor Ashutosh Varshney joined us to talk about democracy in India.

“India is ceasing to be a liberal democracy but it is an electoral democracy,” Varshney said. “If … the next election in India is not competitive and opposition party leaders are put in jail, then we are heading towards an electoral autocracy.”

Since then, prominent opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. And India’s elections are currently underway. What does Varshney think now?

Today, On Point: a test for democracy in the world’s largest democracy.

Guests

Ashutosh Varshney, Director of the Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia. Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences at Brown University. Author of eight books, including Battles Half Won: India’s Improbable Democracy.

Vivan Marwaha, Author of What Millennials Want: Decoding the World’s Largest Generation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

