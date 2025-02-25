How's Pope Francis doing? His condition remains critical but stable, the Vatican says

Updated February 25, 2025 at 14:37 PM ET

ROME — Pope Francis' condition remains critical but stable and he was able to do some work while still in the hospital with double pneumonia, the Vatican said in a Tuesday evening update.

That followed earlier Holy See news bulletins saying the pope had "rested well" Monday night after a slight improvement and resumed some of his duties at Rome's Gemelli hospital, including meeting with Vatican officials to sign documents linked to sainthood designations.

Updates this week have suggested his mild kidney problem is under control, and he has suffered from no further respiratory distress of the kind he did Saturday morning — a moment that had provoked serious concern among his doctors and Catholics worldwide.

Francis, 88, has been in critical condition since the weekend though, with his doctors offering only a "cautious" prognosis because of the "complexity of the clinical picture," the Vatican said. He has remained absent from several regular appearances at the Vatican, while the church has encouraged worshippers across Rome and around the world to pray for his health.

Nightly prayers for the pope's health

Late Monday, thousands gathered in the rain to pray for the pope's health in St. Peter's Square — setting off what will be a nightly marathon of prayers for his recovery. It's a custom the Catholic Church has long practiced for previous instances of papal illness.

"I'm here to be in communion with Pope Francis, to pray for him, to entrust him to God, because that's the most important thing," said Anna Luisa Prego, a Roman resident. "The atmosphere was beautiful here in the square."

Michaela Dodic, 22, visiting from Croatia, said she was glad to be among her fellow Catholics before St. Peter's Square, and was "feeling really grateful because I could be here in this moment, to pray for his health, in front of the heart of the church."

At a moment of significant geopolitical uncertainty, with conflicts raging in several parts of the world, Francis' often forceful calls for peace have won him widespread support, but also attract some disparagement.

"Every Pope responds to the necessities of his time," said Rigoberto Darce, a priest from Nicaragua who lives in Rome. "There are those who criticize his actions, without realizing he is the right person for this moment. He is the one God has sent us for this moment. This time — like other times — is difficult."

He has pneumonia in both lungs

Francis was first admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 for a case of bronchitis, and was initially in stable condition until he suffered a polymicrobial infection that forced him to remain for further treatment. Shortly after that, the Vatican announced Francis had developed pneumonia in both lungs, and required further treatment.

On Saturday, the Vatican said Francis had experienced an "asthma-like respiratory crisis" that required supplemental oxygen. The pope was also diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by a low count of the platelets in blood that help to form clots. He was given blood transfusions to help "bring up his hemoglobin levels," the Vatican said in a Monday morning statement.

By Monday evening, the Vatican said, his lab results showed some improvement and monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency hasn't caused new concerns. "Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels," it added.

Among those Francis recognized this week as being one day potentially worthy of sainthood was an American chaplain who served with the U.S. Army during the Second World War and the Korean War, Emil Joseph Kapaun.

Also this week, while in the hospital, Francis has amended the Vatican's form of government, promoting two archbishops to new positions, and made contact with the parish priest in Gaza.

