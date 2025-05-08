© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
U.S. and Chinese officials meet for the first time since tariffs took effect

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Officials from the United States and China are meeting in Switzerland this weekend for the first talks since the Trump administration jacked up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% and China responded with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods last month. The trade war is having an economic impact on both countries and around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with China expert Elizabeth Economy about the trade war and the strategy in these talks. She is a senior advisor for China in the Commerce Department during the Biden administration and is currently a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

