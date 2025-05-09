© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

The future for Palestinians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT

After 19 months of war in Gaza, the future for Palestinians is uncertain.

One advocate for a two-state solution granting freedom and independence to Palestinians is Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine and a resident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with him about how he thinks there can be more pragmatism and more middle ground in the pro-Palestine movement.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now