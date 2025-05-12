© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
'What the Chicken Knows' book shares the scoop from inside the coop

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Sy Montgomery has written more than 34 books about some of the world’s most mysterious and beloved creatures. Her 2015 book “The Soul of an Octopus” was a love letter to the intelligence of the ocean’s mysterious dweller. Now, she tackles a bird you may recognize — the humble chicken.

What the Chicken Knows” is a warm exploration of the charming individuality and delightful smarts of the domesticated fowl. Montgomery joins us.

